Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts, halloween

Ghosts Season 4: CBS Drops 5 New "Halloween 4: The Witch" Sneak Peeks

CBS is in the holiday spirit, with sneak peek "treats" for Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E03: "Halloween 4: The Witch."

With this being Halloween week and with the next episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts hitting on the holiday, CBS has some treats for your pillowcase candy bags. After sharing an overview and preview image for S04E08: "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2" (hitting in December), we have a ton of sneak previews for S04E03: "Halloween 4: The Witch" to pass along – and the network wasn't messing around. In what we can only compare to getting full-size candy bars instead of "minis" while going house-to-house, CBS dropped five sneak peeks for the next chapter – with those new looks at the episode included in our updated rundown of what we know about the season so far…

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 3 & 8 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 3 "Halloween 4: The Witch": The ghosts, seeking some excitement during a low-key Halloween, join Patience (Mary Holland) in putting Sam (Rose McIver) on a witch trial. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 8 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2": A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank) and Mary Holland (Patience) joined the cast for the fourth season.

Later this year, viewers will get a chance to meet Jay's (Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley), during the show's Christmas special. Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high risk of the B&B and the restaurant.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!