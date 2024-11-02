Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts, paramount

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 4 Images, Overview, Promo; Ep. 5 Preview Released

We've got images, overviews, and more for CBS's Ghosts Season 4 Episode 4: "The Work Retreat" and Episode 5: "A Star Is Dead."

After taking a moment to mourn the passing of the Halloween season, we are back to offer you a look at what's ahead this season with Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. Previously, we shared a look at the upcoming holiday episode, but S04E08: "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2" isn't hitting until December. There is still a lot more to Season 4 before then, and we have official overviews, preview images, and more for S04E04: "The Work Retreat" and S04E05: "A Star Is Dead" waiting for you below…

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 4, 5 & 8/9 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 4 "The Work Retreat": Trevor (Asher Grodman), who has catfished his way into a remote financial analyst job, is in hot water when he's summoned to a mandatory in-person work retreat. Also, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Sass (Román Zaragoza) start a rumor about Pete (Richie Moriarty). Written by Sophia Lear and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 5 "A Star Is Dead": Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) offers to help Sam (Rose McIver) prepare for an audition for a community theater production. Also, Sass (Román Zaragoza) finds a new reason to interfere in Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) dreams. Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Kabir Akhtar.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 8 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2": A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank) and Mary Holland (Patience) joined the cast for the fourth season.

In December, viewers will get a chance to meet Jay's (Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley), during the show's Christmas special. Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high risk of the B&B and the restaurant.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

