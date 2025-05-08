Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 4 Finale: Our Updated S04E20 "The Devil…" Preview

We've updated our preview of CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts Season 4 finale, "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone."

Because this is CBS and Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts and there are a lot of familiar faces showing up for the season finale, we have a feeling there's a lot more going on with S04E22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" than they've been letting on about. We've got a party in honor of Sam (McIver) and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) book, with Mary Holland (Patience), Punam Patel (Bela), and Matt Walsh (Elias Woodstone) guest-starring – big event with big names. You see what we mean? Anyway, what follows is our updated preview – official overview, episode trailer, sneak peeks, and image gallery. In addition, we've included highlights from Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, and Asher Grodman's recent appearance on CBS and host Taylor Tomlinson's After Midnight.

Ghosts Season 4 Finale: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 22: "The Devil Went Down to Woodstone": Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Story by Brian Bahe with a teleplay by Emily Schmidt and Greg Worswick, and directed by Christine Gernon:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

