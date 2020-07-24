GLOW Star Alison Brie Talks Delayed Season 3, She-Hulk Rumors

Alison Brie has kept busy since her days on the NBC comedy Community finding success on film and the hit Netflix drama GLOW. The actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to provide an update on the third and final season of Glow, rumors of her involvement in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, and her latest film The Rental with actor-director Dave Franco. Brie provided a somber reminder of how the quarantine affected production on the Netflix series. "Sadly, I think it's going to mean a longer hiatus for our show than probably some other shows that might be able to get back to work sooner and maintain a safe environment," Brie said. "I think especially because it's the final season… there's a sense of wanting to preserve what the show is. And at its heart, it's a wrestling show. It's a really physical show. It's the main driving force of these characters, and how they've found themselves is through wrestling and through this close contact with one another — with one another's bodies, specifically. So, I think if we tried to really change that, it would feel like a different show. I think it's going to be more about rapid testing and seeing if we can just monitor everybody's health to make sure that actors can be in close proximity to one another."

When it came to getting into the role of Ruth Wilder for GLOW, she trained to gain far more mentality additional to physically. "I think that the way that I've connected to my body through physical fitness has, more than anything, been a confidence builder," she said. "So, I've been able to witness myself becoming more self-assured and more comfortable in my own body. And that only makes it more of a safe place for me to take risks and experiment in my acting." The actress shares the same personal trainer as Captain Marvel's Brie Larson. When it comes to any changes due to safety precautions for COVID-19, the star doesn't anticipate anything will be different on set, which she feels will affect production. Brie was amused when asked about rumors of her possible casting in the She-Hulk TV series. "You know, I've been trying to follow it online a little bit, and there don't seem to be," she laughed. "But it is always funny to me when something kind of takes off on the internet, and I'm getting my updates from fans tagging me in things on Instagram. I'm like, 'Oh interesting. Oh, people are still talking about it. That's cool.'" For more about Brie, who talks about The Rental, Horse Girl, The Happiest Season, and her relationship with Franco, go to THR. The Rental is currently available on VOD.