Godzilla Singular Point: bones, Orange Team for Netflix Anime Series

Netflix isn't looking to be out of the Godzilla business any time soon, announcing on Tuesday that a green light has been given to an all-new anime series entitled Godzilla Singular Point. Set to premiere globally in 2021, the series stems from director Atsushi Takahashi (Doraemon the Movie 2017: Great Adventure in the Antarctic Kachi Kochi) and will feature a brand new cast and original storyline set in a universe apart from Netflix's three previously released anime films. Combining hand-drawn and CG animation styles, the series will be produced by anime studio bones (My Hero Academia) in partnership with studio Orange, (Beastars, Land of the Lustrous).

Joining Takahashi on the creative team is an impressive line-up talent including Kan Sawada, composer for countless "Doraemon" films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal; Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe, making his TV debut as editor and writer for the series; Kazue Kato, creator of Blue Exorcist and the hit comic currently serialized in Jump Square will serve as the character designer; and animator Eiji Yamamori from Studio Ghibli (Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, The Wind Rises) will supply the Kaiju design.

Godzilla: Singular Point is far from the streaming service's first deep dive into the popular franchise, continuing to expand Netflix's animated "King of the Monsters" universe. In 2017, the streaming service released anime films Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, followed up in 2018 with Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.

bones was founded by Sunrise staff members Masahiko Minami, Hiroshi Ousaka, and Toshihiro Kawamoto in October 1998. The company's name was originally inspired by the idea "to create animations with bones" and it continues to produce high-quality visual works today. bones is renowned for its dynamic animated action sequences such as robot animations which continue to attract fans around the world. They are considered one of the most notable anime studios in the world today. They have produced numerous titles, including My Hero Academia, Psalms of Planets Eureka seveN, and Netflix's original anime series Carole & Tuesday.

Established in 2004 and founded by famed CG animator Eiji Inomoto, Orange is a Japanese animation studio based in Musashino, Tokyo that specializes in the production of 3DCG animation. The studio is known for its exaggerated 3D and directing style, which differs from the traditional movement often found in CG works. In 2017, the studio produced Land of the Lustrous. In 2018 Orange released Monster Strike The Movie 2 Sora no Kanata to theaters. Orange has led Marui Group's original animation Sobae and the IDOLiSH7 Music Video. In 2019 they launched their first Netflix original anime series Beastars globally.