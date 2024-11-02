Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: espn, goldberg, wwe

Goldberg Gets WWE Retirement Match in 2025 (Sorry, "Cheesy" AEW)

Goldberg announced during today's ESPN's SEC Nation that the WWE confirmed to him that he will have a retirement match some time in 2025.

Ahead of WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg took some time out from ESPN's SEC Nation to announce that WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has given him the green light for one final match – with that match set to go down sometime in 2025. Ever since WWE Bad Blood, fans have been getting teased with a potential in-ring one-on-one between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Goldberg -could that be the match that proves to be the latter's swan song? The last time Golberg was in a WWE ring was when he faced off against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Back in June, Golberg was asked who he would want to face if he did get a retirement match. "Man, I'll be honest with you. I have no idea. I haven't even thought about it for two seconds, and that's a fully 100% transparent answer. I have no idea. I was trying to shuffle it to where it was Sting. Over the past couple of years with his retirement, but I didn't want to take away from Sting and his whole deal. I have no business being anywhere near that because I don't deserve to be. It's all about him, and therefore he wasn't an option because of that," he shared with Busted Open Radio.

If any of you out there are surprised that Goldberg didn't consider heading over to Tony Khan's AEW, Goldberg made it pretty clear what he thought about the wrestling company back in April during an interview with 93.7 The Ticket. "I've talked to him a number of times throughout the past. But this is where you're gonna get the most blunt answer you're gonna get from me. The product's too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn't deserve to have…I mean, whatever. You're really gonna get me going," Goldberg shared, closing the door on a "Dynamite" appearance. "But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance."

