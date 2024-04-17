Posted in: Comedy Central, Preview, TV | Tagged: comedy central, golden axe, Mike McMahan, preview

Golden Axe: Mike McMahan, Comedy Central Set for Animated Series

Mike McMahan, Joe Chandler & Comedy Central are teaming up for an animated series take on the popular Sega video game Golden Axe.

Article Summary Mike McMahan and Joe Chandler team up with Comedy Central for a Golden Axe series.

The 10-episode animated series features Matthew Rhys, Danny Pudi, and others.

Golden Axe's heroes battle evil Death Adder again, joined by an eager new adventurer.

Titmouse is the animation studio with CBS Studios, Sony TV, and Original Film producing.

Well, it looks like we're getting some insight into Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan's next animated project, with McMahan and Joe Chandler teaming with Comedy Central on an animated series take on the popular Sega 1989 side-scrolling video game Golden Axe. And look at the impressive voice cast lineup for the 10-episode series: Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason), Danny Pudi (Community, Mythic Quest), Lisa Gilroy (Jury Duty), Liam McIntyre (Spartacus, The Flash), and Carl Tart (Star Trek: Lower Decks) will lead the voice cast. According to the official overview shared, the series "follows veteran warriors Ax Battler (McIntyre), Tyris Flare (Gilroy), and Gilius Thunderhead (Rhys) as they once again battle to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder who just won't seem to stay dead. Fortunately, this time, they have the inexperienced and underprepared Hampton Squib (Pudi) on their side." In addition, character descriptions were released – here's a look:

Rhys's Gilius Thunderhead is "a grumpy battle dwarf with exceptionally poor hygiene and a chip on his shoulder. Pudi's Hampton Squib is a naive, inexperienced first-time adventurer who has dreamt of questing his entire life. He hopes his can-do attitude can make up for his inability to actually do stuff." Gilroy's Tyris Flare is "a fearsome battle sorceress, deadly in a fight and even deadlier with her sharp wit." McIntyre's Ax Battler is "a barbarian warrior with a strict code of honor and a sweet golden retriever demeanor. His brawn outweighs his brains, but his heart outweighs his brawn." Carl Tar's Chronos "Evil" Lait is "a 100% badass humanoid panther – at least, that's how Chronos describes himself. In reality, he's uncomfortably cheesy and can't read a room."

McMahan and Showrunner Chandler are set to pen the opening episode – and will serve as executive producers alongside Haruki Satomi, President and CEO of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., Shuji Utsumi, president and COO of Sega Corporation, and Sega's Toru Nakahara. Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Toby Ascher of Original Film will executive produce as well, along with Titmouse's Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina. With Titmouse serving as the animation studio, CBS Studios' CBS Eye Animation, Sony Pictures Television, and Original Film will produce.

