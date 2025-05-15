Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, good night and good luck

Good Night, and Good Luck Penultimate Performance Airing Live on CNN

The penultimate performance of George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Good Night, and Good Luck will air live on CNN on Saturday, June 7th.

The penultimate performance of George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Tony Award-nominated play Good Night, and Good Luck is going to be seen by a lot more folks than Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre can hold. That's because CNN (as well as CNN International and streaming on CNN.com) will air the Saturday, June 7th, performance live beginning at 7 pm ET. Before the broadcast, CNN is set up with special pre-show coverage outside the theater. And once the final bows have been taken and the curtain closes, the news network will host an exclusive Good Night, and Good Luck special to discuss the critically acclaimed production and current state of global journalism.

"I can't tell you how exciting it is to do something that's never been done. CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up, everyone," Clooney shared about the upcoming live television broadcast. "'Good Night, and Good Luck' is not just a celebration of a golden age in TV journalism," added Chairman and CEO of CNN, Mark Thompson. "It's also about the importance of the free press and the need for strong news organizations to report the facts in a fair-minded way. That's something we still care deeply about."

In this landmark theatrical and live television event, two-time Academy Award-winner and Tony Award-nominated George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.

Good Night and Good Luck, co-written by Clooney and Heslov, is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian, and Robert Fox produce.

