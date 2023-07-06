Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: archer, comic con, preview, sdcc, Twisted Metal, what we do in the shadows

Twisted Metal, Wheel of Time, Archer & More: SDCC 2023 TV (Wed/Thurs)

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Preview Night & Thursday TV schedules include Harley Quinn, Ghosts, The Wheel of Time, Twisted Metal, Archer & more!

With only about two weeks to go until the start of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023), we've reached that time in the lead-up to the huge pop culture event when we get to the heart of the four-day (plus preview night) extravaganza – the panels. From the television & streaming side, it looks like a lot of what was meant for Hall H might be saved for smaller sessions, convention floor presentations, or released directly online during the event. But that doesn't mean that there won't be a lot to enjoy – and we have a look at what the small screen has in store for Preview Night and the first day of SDCC. We're talking Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, Harley Quinn, Ghosts, Jury Duty, The Wheel of Time, Cruel Summer, Twisted Metal, What We Do in the Shadows, Archer, and more – but just to be clear? Between now and then, there are the very large matters of the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike to consider, as well as a potential SAG-AFTRa strike, so things might change at SDCC 2023. But for now…

SDCC 2023 – WEDNESDAY, JULY 19tH (PREVIEW NIGHT)

6:00 pm PT – Warner Bros. Television Screenings: Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue our annual Preview Night tradition featuring the world premiere of the highly anticipated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, alongside all-new episodes of Riverdale and Teen Titans Go!, and screenings of Mrs. Davis and Superpowered: The DC Story.

THURSDAY, JULY 20th (DAY #1)

11:00 am – 12:30 pm PT – Max Original Animation: Max Original Animation celebrates new and returning animated series' including an expansion in the "Adventure Time" universe, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake; a new animated series, Young Love, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar-winning animated short, Hair Love; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season for the fan-favorite Harley Quinn. The panel will feature exclusive sneak peeks, surprise panelists, and more. (Ballroom 20)

12:45 pm – 1:45 pm – "Ghosts": One of television's top comedies on CBS and Paramount+ returns to Comic-Con after a season cliffhanger where Sam saw a piercing white light shoot from the heavens directly into their home. (Ballroom 20)

1:45 pm – 2:45 pm – Behind the Scenes with the Cast of "Jury Duty": — From producers of The Office, The White Lotus, and Bad Trip, the Amazon Freevee Original series Jury Duty chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror, Ronald Gladden, who doesn't realize that everyone around him is an actor and the entire trial is fake. Get the inside scoop on what was happening behind the scenes during the making of the series from the cast and creative team, and meet San Diego's own hometown hero, Ronald. (Indigo Ballroom)

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm – "The Wheel of Time": The Wheel continues to turn at Comic-Con, as the cast of Prime Video's hit series The Wheel of Time gives a sneak peek into the highly anticipated second season. In addition to a discussion about how the show is bringing Robert Jordan's iconic book series from page to screen, they'll be revealing exclusive season 2 content, as well as some other exciting surprises for attendees. Season 2 of The Wheel of Time will premiere on September 1. (Ballroom 20)

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm – An Inside Look at "Cruel Summer" Season 2: The stars and creative team behind Freeform's hit series Cruel Summer take you behind the scenes of season 2 and tease all the twists and turns viewers can expect from the shocking final episodes. Fans will be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of the rest of the season and a conversation with stars Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley, and Griffin Gluck, alongside executive producers Michelle Purple and Bill Purple. New episodes of Cruel Summer air Mondays at 10/9c on Freeform and stream next day on Hulu. (Indigo Ballroom)

3:15 pm – 4:15 pm — Peacock's Original Comedy Series "Twisted Metal": Get an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock's new original comedy series Twisted Metal. Based on the classic PlayStation game series, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The ten-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa, and guest stars Neve Campbell and streams only on Peacock on July 27. (Ballroom 20)

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm – FX's "What We Do in the Shadows": We're sending ravens — 500 ravens! — to invite you to join America's favorite vampire roommates at Comic-Con! Be among the first humans to set eyes on a brand-new episode, complete with surprises! What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursdays at 10:00 ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. BAAAaaaaat! (Ballroom 20)

5:45 pm – 6:45 pm – FX's "Archer": 14th and Final Season Exclusive Screening and Q&A: Get ready to party, folks! Archer, the hit animated comedy series, returns to SDCC 2023 for one last blow-out celebration in advance of its upcoming 14th and final season, premiering August 30 on FXX. The landscape of the spy world is changing, and The Agency is now finding its way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but running a spy agency isn't so cut and dried. Come for a can't-miss exclusive screening of the season opener and additional surprises. (Ballroom 20)

8:30 pm – "The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart": After the world premiere, Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer will be joined by cast members for a panel discussion & audience Q&A. (Room 6BCF)

