Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman's 3 Key Ways to Help Make Season 3 Happen

With Good Omens 2 currently streaming, Neil Gaiman shared three key ways that viewers can help make a third & final season happen.

Of course, with the way that the second season of Prime Video's continuation of Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch ended (no spoilers), fans can't help but start asking questions about what's next for Crowley (David Tennant) & Aziraphale (Michael Sheen). But before there can possibly be Good Omens 3, a few things will have to happen. First and foremost? The AMPTP needs to get back to the bargaining table and negotiate new deals that respect the memberships of SAG-AFTRA and WGA. Along with that essential step, Gaiman shared two other things that fans can do to guarantee a third & final season. But first, the bestselling author & showrunner clarified the source material for both the second and possibly third season.

When asked if Good Omens 2 ended where the reported unpublished sequel by Gaiman & Pratchett was supposed to end, Gaiman makes it clear that the second season was more of a bridge between the first novel and the unpublished sequel. "No, Season 3 would be based on the sequel. Season 2 was how we get to the beginning of the sequel story," he tweeted in response. And here's a look at Gaiman's tweet breaking down the attack plan for a third season into two easy (and one definitely not easy) but important steps – followed by some additional notes on the future of the streaming series:

It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now. Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA. https://t.co/5UY4VIXq6b — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Neil Gaiman, David Tennant on Good Omens 3

Back in April, during an interview with The Telegraph, Gaiman explained that it isn't clear whether or not he would write it – but that he did know that it would cover a "story that Terry [Pratchett] and I plotted in a hotel room in Seattle, very late at night on Hallowe'en 1989." Well, based on a recent Tumblr post, it sounds like Gaiman will be writing it – at least, he would be if the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes weren't still underway.

"It won't be confirmed unless enough people watch Season 2 to make Amazon happy. And it's strike season, which makes everything harder," Gaiman wrote in the post before a mini update on where things stand – and how things could start moving forward if only the AMPTP would reach fair & respectful deals with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. "But obviously, Season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story and the people in it we care about to a satisfying end. If I wasn't on strike, I'd be writing it currently. Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate, and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted long ago."

"Oh, Neil Gaiman knows exactly where he wants to take it. If you're working with people like Gaiman, I wouldn't try to tamper with that creative void," Tennant shared when asked about a third season during an interview with Variety. "Were he to ask my opinion, that would be a different thing, but I can't imagine he would. He's known these characters longer than me, and what's interesting is what he does with them. That's the bit that I'm desperate to know. I do know where Crowley might end up next, but it would be very wrong if I told you."

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo is getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho. That is until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other.

Prime Video series Good Omens 2 stars Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles: Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who returned to direct all of the season's episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce (with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman). Good Omens is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the new season of the streaming series produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

For this go-around, Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) decide to pay a visit to Give Me Coffee or Give Me Death – and the local coffee shop's owner, Nina (Nina Sosanya, in a different role this season). What we learn is that Crowley has a serious coffee addiction – and news of Aziraphale's "naked man" gets around fast:

