Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Terry Pratchett, Season 3 Story Source Neil Gaiman on how Amazon's Good Omens keeps Sir Terry Pratchett’s memory alive and what the story source would be for a possible Season 3.

It's been close to a month since we last checked in with Neil Gaiman to see how things are progressing with Amazon's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel season to Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2). Now, we're checking back in with Gaiman via a recent interview with The Telegraph, where the famed author explains how working on the series "makes it feel like he's [Pratchett] not dead" and what the source material would be if there ends up being Good Omens 3.

As fans are well aware, Pratchett's hat and scarf hang on the coatrack in Aziraphale's bookshop in honor of the late author – though Gaiman sees the entire streaming series as a living tribute to Pratchett. "Einstein apparently once sent his condolences to the wife of a dead colleague," Gaiman shared. "He wrote, 'You need to understand that he's still alive; he's just not alive where you are… when you are." If I'm working on 'Good Omens,' that's with my mate Terry. He's still there doing that; he just isn't here now." As for the possibility of a third series of 'Good Omens,' it isn't clear whether or not Gaiman would write it – but he does know that it would cover a "story that Terry and I plotted in a hotel room in Seattle, very late at night on Hallowe'en 1989."

When the story continues, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made Good Omens, I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like Good Omens season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, Alex Norton, Ty Tennant, and Peter Davison. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce Good Omens 2.