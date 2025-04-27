Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens

Good Omens 3: David Tennant Appreciates Opportunity to Wrap Up Series

Good Omens 3 star David Tennant appreciates getting a proper series finale: "It would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger."

It's been a little over a month since we last checked in on how things were looking with the finale of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens. Originally intended to be a full season, the decision to shift to a 90-minute final episode came following previous reporting of abuse allegations by a number of women against Gaiman by Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, with a source in an October 2024 Variety piece reporting that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of the series finale but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale. Gaiman's departure and its impact on him were the subject of a question that Tennant tackled during a new episode of The Assembly.

Over the course of an interview, a group of autistic, neurodivergent, and learning-disabled interviewers has the opportunity to interview an individual known for their particular field of interest, leading to some inspiring questions and thought-provoking responses. "Someone you've worked with, a friend, has been cancelled for some quite serious allegations. How has that affected you?" asked interviewer Cameron. After a pause, Tennant asked for some clarity, with Cameron adding, "He worked on 'Good Omens,' and that's been stopped, and how has it affected you?"

In his response, Tennant avoided focusing on Gaiman's departure and emphasized how important it was that the team behind the Prime Video series was being given a chance to give the fans an ending and not an unanswered cliffhanger. "We're doing 'Good Omens' again. We're going back to do the final. We're doing a final. There's been a slight rejig with the personnel," Tennant shared, with the interview taking place prior to filming, which went down earlier this year. "But we still get to tell that story which I think, it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger. So I'm glad that's been worked out."

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen on How "Richard III" Plays a Small Part

Checking in with hosts Andy Bush and Dave Lawrence's Scarred for Life podcast back in March, Sheen noted that filming on the final episode of Good Omens 3 had wrapped, while also noting how a recent purchase will factor into an upcoming scene. "I went online and went on this auction. I am now the owner of the nose that [Laurence] Olivier wore as Richard III in that film,' Sheen shared, referencing Sir Laurence Olivier's 1955 film Richard III. "That thing that haunted me from being a child, I now have it, and not only that, I have worn it in something. It was a bit in the last part of 'Good Omens' that I've just finished filming, where my character has to be in disguise, and I wear Olivier's nose from 'Richard III.'" As for details? Yeah, that's not gonna happen – but let the speculation begin!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!