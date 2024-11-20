Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3: Doon Mackichan Confirms Archangel Michael Return

Doon Mackichan confirmed her return as Archangel Michael for Prime Video's upcoming David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 3.

It was back in October when the news came down that the third and final season of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens would consist of a single 90-minute episode – begging the question, why would you call it an episode when its' clearly a 90-minute film? Don't you need more than one episode to be able to call yourself a season? Thankfully, we have some good news of the casting variety to pass along, with Doon Mackichan confirming on social media that they will be back as Archangel Michael.

"Over the moon to have won the Bafta for Best Actress in Glasgow on Sunday. Dedicated it to our dear departed writer Simon Carlysle and celebrated Cathy style! Happy to say will be back up in my favourite city in January to film Good Omens 👏," Mackichan shared in their Instagram post – dropping the Good Omens 3 casting news in at the end after celebrating their BAFTA Scotland Award for best actress for her return as Cathy in Two Doors Down.

Good Omens 3: David Tennant on Wrapping Series

Back in May of this year, while speaking with BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet host Michelle Visage, Tennant had a few things to share about the upcoming third and final season. Asked about the status of the Prime Video series, Tennant reaffirmed at that time that a January 2025 filming start was still on track. When Visage joked that the final season would also bring an end to Sheen's kisses, Tennant responded by adding that there may be a few more on the way in Good Omens 3 – he just doesn't know quite yet: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for Series Three. I mean, neither do I, to be honest."

As for what it's been like for him to film the series adaptation, Tennant spoke highly of the experience. "Deeply joyous. It's deeply joyous. I mean, mainly because I get to hang out with Michael [Sheen] every day. And talk nonsense, and they're great scripts, and it's just a brilliant, kind of mad, crazy world/ So, I love it, yeah," he explained. Here's a look at the BAFTA Television Awards Red Carpet livestream – with the interview with Tennant kicking in at around the 51:40 mark:

According to a source in the October 2024 Variety report, Gaiman has contributed to the writing on the series finale but will not be involved with the episode once production gets underway – and will not be listed as an executive producer on the finale. In July 2024, Tortoise Media released the podcast Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman, which included assault allegations against the author. Gaiman has denied the allegations.

