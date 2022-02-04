Goosebumps: 10-Episode Live-Action Series Adapt Set to Haunt Disney+

Originally announced back in April 2020, R.L. Stine's bestselling book franchise Goosebumps is preparing to bring its library of scares to the small screen courtesy of Disney+. First reported exclusively by Variety, the 10-episode series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together – thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other – in order to save it, learning much about their own parents' teenage secrets in the process. Nick Stoller & Rob Letterman will serve as writers and executive producers on the series with Letterman directing the first episode. Neal H. Moritz & Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, and Iole Lucchese & Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also on board to executive produce, with Sony Pictures Television Studios producing.

With more than 350 million English-language books in print and international editions in 32 languages, Stine's Goosebumps is one of the best-selling book series in publishing history and has proven to be a massive multi-platform money-maker over the years. The anthology series was a ratings hit in the 1990s, finding a new life on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and other online and on-demand services. Moritz produced two films based on the books and a fictional version of their author that starred Jack Black: 2015's Goosebumps and 2018's Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, which would collectively go on to gross more than $250 million.

For Lucchese, the series is a natural extension of the franchise's brand, saying when the news was first announced: "Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we're very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today's generation. From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps."