Gotham Knights: Natalie Abrams Thanks #BatBrats For Love & Support

Gotham Knights co-creator Natalie Abrams took to Twitter to thank the cast, production team, #BatBrats, and more for all of their support.

With tonight bringing the series finale of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams' Batman universe-set Gotham Knights (a victim of a change in ownership & vision at The CW), we had been waiting to hear what Abrams would have to share with the "BatBrats" who served the series so well over the course of its run. "'Gotham Knights' is coming to an end. It's taken a while to accept this fact, to grieve the loss of something so unique and ethereal as this first project. From the moment I pitched Greg Berlanti the two sentences that would become this oddball underdog of a show, it no longer belonged to me. It belonged to every single member of this incomparable family comprised of our writers, our actors, and our crew," Abrams writes, going on to explain how important it was to them for the show to be a force that brought together a diverse community of people – on both sides of the camera.

Here's a look at Abrams' post from earlier this evening:

Gotham Knights: What You Need to Know

Written by Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams, The CW's Gotham Knights stars Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), Rahart Adams (Foursome) Lauren Stamile (Complications), and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) star. In addition, real-life married couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabry have joined the cast as Arthur and Crystal Brown. And Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" film franchise) has joined the cast in a role that is at the core of the Batman legend – Joe Chill, the man who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents.

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors, known as… the Gotham Knights.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

