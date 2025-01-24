Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Grammy Awards, Grammys

Grammys: Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Benson Boone & More Performing

Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims are set for the Grammys!

Earlier this month, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, chair of the board of trustees, confirmed that the 2025 Grammy Awards would still take place live on Sunday, February 2nd (8:00-11:30 pm, live ET/5:00-8:30 pm, live PT), in Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The CBS telecast and Paramount+ stream will be focused on "raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours." Now, we're getting more details on the ceremony – beginning with the first wave of artists set to take the stage for the Trevor Noah-hosted 67th Annual Grammy Awards. First up, viewers can expect to see Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims – with additional artists set to be announced over the next several days.

"The upcoming GRAMMY Awards won't just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year. They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift, and support those in need," Mason Jr. shared in a statement. "We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires." To benefit relief and recovery efforts, a number of pre-Grammy Awards events have been shuttered, with funding earmarked for the events being donated to organizations fronting the relief and recovery efforts. Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares have raised and pledged more than $3.2 million in emergency aid to music people affected by the wildfires.

Here's a look back at the letter sent by Mason Jr. and Hurt to Recording Academy Members last week, detailing how this year's Grammy Awards ceremony will be refocused toward aiding relief and recovery efforts:

Dear Recording Academy Members,

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.

In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals. Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.

In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned. This year's show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The GRAMMYs will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.

With heartfelt concern,

Harvey Mason jr.

Recording Academy & MusiCares CEO

Tammy Hurt

Chair, Board of Trustees

