Grammys Host Trevor Noah Targets Nicki Minaj, Donald Trump in Opener

Grammys host Trevor Noah took some time out from his show opener for a joke or two at Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump's expense.

As you may have heard, Nicki Minaj declared herself Donald Trump's "number one fan" last week, sharing, "I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more." Minaj's proud proclamation came during a Washington D.C. event in support of the new "Trump Accounts" plan. The rapper's "MAGA Barbie" coming-out moment even saw Minaj holding hands with Trump and later displaying the Trump "gold card" visa to help lock down her U.S. citizenship. Unfortunately, Trump's folks would clarify that the card was given more as a symbolic gift. Still, to help drive home her newfound love for Trump, Minaj is using her social media accounts to boost pro-Trump content and even guested on Katie Miller's podcast. If you're wondering if Minaj was going to be brought up during 68th Grammys host Trevor Noah's opening monologue tonight, you would be correct.

As he made his way around a number of tables to point out the famous faces who were in attendance, like Jamie Foxx, Justin Bieber, Queen Latifah, and others, Noah took a moment to note that Minaj would not be there tonight. The audience's reaction was a mix of applause and boos, though it wasn't clear whether the boos were in support of Minaj or a response to her name being mentioned. Noah went on to say that Minaj was still at the White House with Trump, "discussing very important issues." Noah then shifted into a Trump impression, adding, "Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest ass. I have it. Everyone is saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, Nicki, but it's me. Wap! Wap! Wap! Look at it!"

Trevor Noah roasts Nicki Minaj at the #Grammys over her MAGA support: "She's still at the White House with Donald Trump." (via CBS and The Grammys) pic.twitter.com/tAjXYxLiSe — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026 Show Full Tweet

