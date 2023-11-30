Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Griselda, netflix, preview, sofia vergara, trailer

Griselda Trailer, Images Preview Sofia Vergara, "Narcos" Team Series

Arriving on January 25th, here's the official trailer & images for Sofia Vergara, Eric Newman & Andrés Baiz's Netflix series, Griselda.

Series star & executive producer Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) and Eric Newman & Andrés Baiz (Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) have teamed up to tell the tale of Griselda Blanco in Griselda, a six-episode limited series set to hit Netflix screens on January 25th. The streaming series is inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who rose from obscurity to become "The Godmother" of the underworld. Griselda tells the story of a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history by utilizing her lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm – helping her to expertly navigate between business and family. Joining Vergara on the streaming series are Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martin Rodriguez, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Dávila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, José Zúñiga, and Karol G. What follows is a look at what the series has to offer – kicking things off with a look at the official key art poster:

"Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés, and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen," Vergara shared when the news of the limited series was first announced.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Griselda, set to hit Netflix screens on January 25, 2024:

GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco's lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as "the Godmother."

"From the earliest days of my research for what became 'Narcos,' ['Griselda'] leapt out at me as a fascinating character," Newman shared when discussing the origins of the series with Netflix's TUDUM. "I have always endeavored to humanize complicated people, many of whom have been considered evil, and Griselda offered both the greatest challenge and opportunity." Newman, Baiz, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard serve as executive producers alongside Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment.

