Grizzled Young Veterans Betray WWE, Join AEW at All In London

The Young Bucks retain at AEW All In London, but former NXT stars Grizzled Young Veterans show up! The Chadster is cheesed off by this WWE betrayal.

Welcome to The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London, where The Chadster is being forced to witness Tony Khan's blatant attempt to upstage WWE's superior Bash in Berlin PLE next weekend. 😡😤 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster has been chugging White Claws all day just to make it through this travesty. 🍹🥴 In the latest development, The Young Bucks retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship in a three-way match against FTR and The Acclaimed. But that's not even the worst part! After the match, former WWE NXT stars Grizzled Young Veterans, now going by Grit Your Teeth, showed up and set their sights on the belts. They even beat up FTR and The Acclaimed after the Bucks left! 😱💔

The match itself was a chaotic mess that The Chadster can barely bring himself to describe. 🤮 Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, and Anthony Bowens and "Platinum" Max Caster were all over the place, doing flips and kicks and all sorts of nonsense that just doesn't make any sense to The Chadster. 🤸‍♂️🦵 There were superkicks flying everywhere, and at one point, The Acclaimed even did their silly "Scissor Me" thing. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤🚫

The match went back and forth with all three teams getting their moments, but in the end, the Young Bucks retained their titles with their EVP Trigger move on Dax Harwood. 🏆 And that's when things really went off the rails. James Drake and Zack Gibson, formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans in NXT, showed up and attacked FTR! 😱 They've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back!

The Chadster just doesn't understand how Tony Khan can sleep at night after booking something like this. 😴💭 Doesn't he realize that by bringing in former WWE talent and having them attack other former WWE talent, he's just proving that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business? 🤦‍♂️ WWE would never do something so outrageous and unpredictable. They know that wrestling fans prefer a nice, safe, predictable product where nothing ever changes. 📺😴

And don't even get The Chadster started on the crowd reaction. 🙄👥 Those 50,000 fans at Wembley Stadium were cheering like crazy for this nonsense. It's like they don't even appreciate the art of proper sports entertainment that WWE has perfected. The Chadster bets none of them have even heard of Bash in Berlin. So unfair to WWE! 😭

The Chadster was so cheesed off by this blatant betrayal of WWE by former NXT stars, and the fact that they did it in front of a home country crowd that loved every second of it, that The Chadster had to take drastic measures. 😡🍺 The Chadster chugged seven White Claws in quick succession, stumbled outside, and dumped over a trash can. 🗑️ In a stroke of symbolic genius, The Chadster put the trash can over his head and shoulders to represent how GYV (or Grit Your Teeth or whatever they're calling themselves now) are tossing away the gifts that WWE gave them.

Then, in a moment of White Claw-fueled bravery, The Chadster climbed on top of the garden shed. With the trash can still covering The Chadster's body, The Chadster leaped off into a pile of gardening tools. 🏃‍♂️💨 CRASH! 💥 The pain was nothing compared to the anguish in The Chadster's heart. After extricating himself from the mess, The Chadster stumbled back inside and chugged seven more White Claws while Keighleyanne didn't even look up from texting that guy Gary. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😡📱

The Chadster is starting to think that Tony Khan is doing all of this on purpose just to cheese off The Chadster. 🧀😠 Well, it's working, Tony! The Chadster hopes you're happy! But The Chadster won't let this deter him from providing the most unbiased coverage of AEW All In London that you'll find anywhere. 📝🏆 Stick around for more of The Chadster's totally objective live coverage of this event that's clearly inferior to anything WWE does. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭🎭

