Grotesquerie Team, Niecy Nash-Betts Have Some Moves for Travis Kelce

Grotesquerie star Niecy Nash-Betts and the production team shared some celebration dance options for co-star Travis Kelce to consider.

Article Summary Niecy Nash-Betts shares dance move options for Travis Kelce's touchdown celebrations.

Travis Kelce joins the FX horror drama 'Grotesquerie' alongside a star-studded cast.

Behind-the-scenes fun shared by Nash-Betts includes the show's production team.

'Grotesquerie' hints at a dark turn with gripping voiceover teaser stirring anticipation.

When we last checked in with how things were going with Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Grotesquerie, we learned that the Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Lesley Manville (The Crown)-starring FX horror drama had gained a new cast member – none other than Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce. But where we were mistaken was in thinking that Kelce had wrapped wrapped his time on the show. Thankfully, we were wrong – with Nash-Betts sharing new looks at herself, Kelce, and the production team behind the scenes. For this go-around, Nash-Betts had some potential options for victory celebrations that Kelce could consider the next time he's back on the field.

"Don't be fooled by the video…. We are working hard for [Ryan Murphy]. In between shots is another story 😅 [Travis Kelce], our crew has got your back!😂🙌🏽 #SetLife 🎬 #Grotesquerie #ComingSoon #LilKim," Nash-Betts wrote as the caption to her Instagram post – along with the production team's celebration dance pitches:

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

