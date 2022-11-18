Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has "Mix", No Silver Surfer

With a week to go until Marvel Studios, Disney+ & (new DC Studios co-boss) James Gunn's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives to help kick off the holiday season, we have two quick updates on the special to pass along. And we have Gunn and a social media service that appears to be surviving for one more day to thank for it. One of the updates will definitely be music to your ears if you're a fan of Gunn's playlist "mixes" that have accompanied his previous work. But first, Gunn took to Twitter to kill a social media rumor before it gathered steam. Retweeting a tweet that praised the special but also dropped a ten-ton hint (with a GIF and its wording) that the Silver Surfer was making an appearance in a post-credit scene, Gunn didn't leave much room for doubt with his response: "False."

As for the good news? Well, not only is the GOTG Holiday Special getting its own "Awesome Mix," but Gunn confirmed that it will include "original tunes":

Set to hit screens on November 25th, the special finds Peter/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) seriously bummed out by the holidays for some very understandable reasons. For perspective, the special is set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in case that helps. To cheer him up, Drax (David Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) set off to find him the ultimate Christmas gift. But when that "ultimate Christmas gift" happens to be located on Earth and just so happens to be named Kevin Bacon? Well… that's when things get complicated. Here's a look back at the official trailer for Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday, set to hit Disney+screens beginning on November 25th:

Previously, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film. And after Werewolf by Night, it felt like it would end up under the "Special Presentation" banners (which it is, and it's a concept we're liking more and more). And for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. And then in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters, as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming. "It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also doubled up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film, but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.