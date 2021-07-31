Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Offers Update on Holiday Special

When it comes to James Gunn, the talk lately has been about the magic he's been working over in the DC Comics universe with the upcoming The Suicide Squad film (already receiving huge reviews) as well as the HBO Max spinoff series Peacemaker (with John Cena returning to the role). But let's not forget about the cool-sounding project he has percolating over at Disney Plus: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. First announced in December 2020 as part of Disney Investor Day, Gunn offered everyone a heads-up back in April that the script was already done.

Here's a look at Gunn's initial tweet teasing our holiday season 2022 present:

Looking into Gunn's responses, let's start with the obvious- with it being a holiday special, it will be released during "Christmastime 2022"- possibly not long after the Thanksgiving holiday season. Gunn also emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but just recently finished the script you're seeing above. As for when the in-canon special will take place on the GotG timeline, it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now we're learning a few more details courtesy of a recent interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, including why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as the production plan in play to film it.

While the special is meant to celebrate the holidays, it will also help set up the third big-screen adventure. "It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it." Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.

