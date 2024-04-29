Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: damon lindelof, HBO, max, Watchmen

Watchmen: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Discuss Composing HBO Series

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross discuss their "intense couple of months" composing HBO & Damon Lindelof's Watchmen series.

We haven't exactly made secret the fact that we consider HBO & Damon Lindelof's Emmy Award-winning Regina King-starring pseudo-sequel spinoff/remix of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons & colorist John Higgins' comic book classic Watchmen to be one of the best series to grace our screens in quite some time. A large part of the show's success is owed to Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, who not only served as the series' composers but also released three albums of music on both vinyl (which are amazing) and streaming (check out their heart-crushing take on David Bowie's "Life on Mars" below).

Thanks to GQ, we're getting a chance to hear from Reznor & Ross about working on the critically acclaimed HBO series. The duo discuss how important Watchmen was to them, and that being fans of his past work was a major factor in them wanting to work with Lindelof. Reznor continues by sharing that once Lindelof realized that he and Ross were "fully engaged," they would go on to have "an intense couple of months," offering us some insights into how the creative process worked and learning more about the series and what would work as it went along. Check out Reznor & Ross's interview with GQ above (with Watchmen kicking in at around the 12:45 mark), where the duo also addresses the show's efforts to go seriously meta and break down some fourth-walls.

A Look Back at Bleeding Cool's Watchmen Reviews

Bleeding Cool praised how powerful the Nicole Kassell (Castle Rock)-directed series premiere "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" was, while "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship" kept the momentum going by deepening the conspiracies at play. Jean Smart's Agent Laurie Blake took center stage in "She Was Killed by Space Junk", elevating the tension while serving as "devil's advocate."

"If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" introduced us to Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), saw Angela (Regina King) look to Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) for help when things started hitting too close to home and revealed how Adrian (Jeremy Irons) "trains" new servants as his escape attempts continued We learned Wade Tillman aka Looking Glass' "origin story" (and possibly his final days) in "Little Fear of Lightning", as Agent Blake places Angela under arrest but not before she goes "nostalgic."

Angela comes to understand her true past and the truth about "This Extraordinary Being" Will (Louis Gossett Jr.), a truth that starts with the formation of the Minutemen. "An Almost Religious Awe" brought with it the major reveal that Dr. Manhattan has been with us the entire time, and he's a major part of the Seventh Kalvary's plan. With the penultimate episode "A God Walks into Abar," we were offered a look back at the seeds of Angela and "Cal's" tragic (and apocalyptic) love story – the heart of our series. This brought us to the season/series finale "See How They Fly," where the machinations of the Seventh Kalvary, Sen. Keene, Lady Trieu, "Calhattan," Adrian, Angela, and Agent Laurie come to a head – as the world of Lindelof's Watchmen comes to an end… and to a beginning (review here).

