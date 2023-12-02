Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: halo, pablo schreiber, paramount, preview, season 2

Halo Season 2 Premieres February 2024; S02 First Look, Image Released

With the Paramount+ series returning on February 8, 2024, here's an official teaser & preview image for the Pablo Schreiber-starring Halo.

Nearly six months after series star Pablo Schreiber confirmed that filming on the second season of Halo had wrapped, Paramount+ dropped the news that its live-action take on the popular video game franchise would be getting a big spotlight at this weekend's CCXP 2023 in Brazil. Set to join Schreiber were Joseph Morgan (James Ackerson), showrunner & executive producer David Wiener, and executive producer Kiki Wolfkill – and they did not disappoint. Along with the news that the second season would kick off with two episodes on Thursday, February 8th, we were also treated to a preview image spotlighting Schreiber's Master Chief apparently making the save. But we know what you were really waiting for…

With only a little more than two months to go until the interstellar action returns, here's an extended first-look preview for the second season of Paramount+'s Halo:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction — the Halo.

"Behind every single actor on every tv show or movie that [you] watch, there is a team of artists working their asses off to help make that one performance possible. This is my team," Schreiber wrote as the caption to a series of behind-the-scenes images from the production that he shared back in May, confirming that filming on the second season had wrapped. "Each person here provides a critical service that I would be incapable of performing my role without. They are all talented artists in their own right. Hard workers who have completely committed to joining me on this journey and they're all just wonderful people to boot. We spent a lot of time together these last 11 months. They kept me honest and kept me sane. And I couldn't have done any of it without them! I love them all!" Schreiber ended with, "From the bottom of my heart… Thank you!!!" Now, here's a look at the original post:

HALO stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, both of whom also serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful), Fiona O'Shaughnessy, (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey. Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, Titans) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup) have joined the cast for the upcoming season.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (Brave New World), the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox's first "Halo" game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and richly imagined visions of the future. HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season of HALO is executive produced by Wiener, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries, with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!