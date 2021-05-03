Halston: Netflix Releases Ryan Murphy, Ewan McGregor Series Trailer

With less than two weeks to go until Ryan Murphy and Ewan McGregor's Halston makes its fashionable debut on Netflix, viewers are getting a look at the official trailer ahead of May 14. The limited series follows McGregor's Halston (famed fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick) as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame- literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80's New York. That is until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself. Joining McGregor is Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as jewelry designer Elsa Peretti, Gian Franco Rodriguez as artist and window dresser Victor Hugo, David Pittu as fashion illustrator Joe Eula, Rory Culkin as filmmaker Joel Schumacher, and Vera Farmiga as Adele. In addition, Bill Pullman is on board as corporate bigwig David Mahoney, Sullivan Jones as Alexander department store buyer Ed Austin, and Kelly Bishop as fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert.

Here's a look at Netflix's Halston, set to premiere on Friday, May 14:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: HALSTON | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCgdWHwEnrg)

Here's a look back to Murphy's first preview of McGregor in the starring role, captioning, "After a long 20 years of twists and turns, the limited series HALSTON starring the fantastic Ewan McGregor began production today. I am so proud of our director and leader Dan Minahan, and Christine Vachon of Killer Films. I am thrilled to be producing this great and meaningful show with them and Alexis Martin Woodall and Pamela Koffler":

Series director Daniel Minahan executive produces alongside Murphy, McGregor, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, Eric Kovtun, and Sharr White.