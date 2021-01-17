Hard to Kill Results – AEW vs. Impact Main Event 6-Man Tag Match

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, simultaneously live-blogging Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV while fighting for the very soul of the nation. My friends, El Presidente has just pulled off the greatest act of corporate sabotage in the history of socialist revolutions! That's right, my mission at the My Pillow factory was a success. El Presidente has laid his glorious head down on every single pillow in the My Pillow factory. Now, this memory foam has been imprinted with the visage of El Presidente, and every pillow sold by the My Pillow brand will carry El Presidente's beautiful visage and his message of socialism or death! Haw haw haw haw! But now it is time to watch and report on the Hard to Kill main event, my friends.

Hard to Kill, the first PPV event of 2021 from Impact Wrestling, also features the culmination of the first part of the company's crossover with AEW. AEW Champion Kenny Omega will team with Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to face Impact Champion Rich Swann, TNA Champion Moose, and Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns in the main event. Hard to Kill also features a Knockouts Championship match, with Deonna Purrazzo defending against Taya Valkyrie, a Triple Threat for the X-Division Championship between Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and champion Manik, as well as the finals of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, with Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz facing Havok and Neveah. In non-title competition at Hard to Kill, Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner face Tommy Dreamer, Cousin Jake, and Rhino in an Old School Rules match, Eddie Edwards takes on Sami Callihan in Barbed Wire Massacre, Ethan Page faces The Karate Man (who is also Ethan Page), and Rosemary and Crazzy Steve take on Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K. Finally, on the pre-show, Brian Myers faces Josh Alexander. Hard to Kill emanates as usual from Skyway Studios in Nashville and can be purchased on traditional PPV or on the Fite TV app.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Results Part 10

This is it, the moment we've all been waiting for since Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW Championship from Jon Moxley. Now, Omega teams with former Bullet Club comrades The Good Brothers to take on Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin. Is the very soul of Impact Wrestling on the line here, my friends? We will find out!

Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin

The entrances take a long time, with Kenny Omega's (handled by Don Callis) taking the longest. Okay, El Presidente has seen a lot of cool things in his career, but Kenny Omega with the AEW Championship on Impact Wrestling is definitely up there, comrades! The teams first match off like this: Anderson against Sabin. Gallows against Moose. Omega against Swann. But everyone gets a shot in this match with the focus on Omega looking for opportunities to work over Swann, provided he has some kind of advantage. Moose gets an opportunity for a hot tag in the match and he runs over everyone and nearly pins Omega.

As all six-man tag matches must end, so too does this one, with everyone taking turns hitting their signature moves and then a series of near falls. Impact even manages to work out how to make the crowd sound louder during the near falls, so things are going great. But for Team Impact, less so. After an exhausting series of near falls, Omega hits Swann with the One-Winged Angel and pins him.

Winner: Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers

El Presidente's Rating: ☭☭½

Excellent match, comrades! This one really delivered as a main event and as a crossover match. That Omega pinned Swann and not Sabin, as most people probably expected, was a nice surprise that made the ending feel more substantial. Even in a loss, Impact looked good and Omega, as a true global star, elevates both of Impact's top champs, Swann and "TNA Champion" Moose.

Hard to Kill was an upgrade on all levels for Impact Wrestling. As much as El Presidente hates to admit it, the fake crowd noise made a big difference in the show. The biggest difference though comes from the new commentary team. Matt Striker and D-Lo Brown had instant chemistry, comrades, and the show sounds so much more interesting with them in the booth. The main event, despite taking place in an empty building, felt appropriately like a big deal. The wrestling was solid all night long. Overall, this was an excellent PPV, one of the best El Presidente has seen all year! haw haw haw! It really was good though. Two and a half stars!

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV is done, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death!

