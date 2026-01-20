Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: harlan coben

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Returns Tonight: "No Sign of Nancy" Preview

CBS and author Harlan Coben's Harlan Coben's Final Twist returns tonight with S01E03: "No Sign of Nancy. Here's a look at what's ahead...

Nancy vanishes during a wedding in wine country, leaving dozens of suspects under investigation.

Upcoming episodes explore the chilling cases of Joy Hibbs and Ben Oxley with new evidence revealed.

Harlan Coben guides viewers through real-life mysteries using twists, tech, and exclusive interviews.

After a shift to a new night and time last week, New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben returns tonight with another new episode of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist. Along with a look at S01E03: "No Sign of Nancy," we also have a look ahead to S01E04: "Who Killed Joy?" and S01E05: "Shot in the Dark," including overviews offering details on each of the cases and the most recently released image galleries for tonight's and next week's episodes.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episodes 3 – 5 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 3: "No Sign of Nancy" – Everyone loved Nancy, living in wine country, but when she vanishes from her property while hosting a wedding, dozens of workers and guests are all suspects. But it will take months of painstaking detective work, and new technology called "geo-fencing," to finally find the elusive culprit.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 4: "Who Killed Joy" – Joy Hibbs' husband and two children are devastated when they learn she died following a fire. They would later discover that the fire had not been the cause of her death – police instead found Hibbs had been stabbed multiple times. Who would want to kill Joy? The children were terrified that the killer would come back for them. Joy's husband lived under the shadow of being the main suspect. For 20 years, the case went cold. Then, a dedicated son got the cold case reopened, vowing, "I was not afraid to set the whole town on fire" to finally find the killer.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Episode 5: "Shot in the Dark" – At dawn, Melissa Oxley wakes up for work and finds herself in a nightmare: her husband, 36-year-old Ben Oxley – a native Hawaiian and accomplished water sports athlete – has been shot in the head while sleeping beside her. Melissa claims she never heard the gunshot. How could she not have heard the murder that happened inches away? Investigators found Melissa's teenage brother, Craig, and Ben's six-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, Alyssa, sound asleep. Investigators find a case built on silence, suspicion and a truth still buried.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

