Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Games Operators, Solar Expanse, SpaceOps

Solar Expanse Confirmed For Early Access Launch Next Month

After being in development for years with barely a word about the game, the devs behind Solar Expanse will launch it in Early Access

Article Summary Solar Expanse launches into Early Access after years of anticipation and development updates.

Manage a realistic space economy, planning missions across the Solar System and beyond.

Features include detailed flight planning, planet colonization, terraforming, and resource trade.

Research new tech, establish outposts, and expand influence through interplanetary markets.

Indie game developer SpaceOps and publisher Games Operators have confirmed the Early Access launch date for their latest game, Solar Expanse. The game was announced about six years ago, and while there is a free demo out there, there hasn't been much talk or movement on the game's development. Until this morning whent he team dropped sudden news that it would launch into EA on Steam on April 9, 2026. We have more details about the game below.

Solar Expanse

Solar Expanse is a space economy sim, focusing on expanding our economic influence over the entire Solar System (and other systems in the later stages) in different periods, from the modern day to the not-millennia-far future. The game tries to envision the real process of planning space missions, including costs, timelines, resource management, various spacecrafts and launch vehicles, and economic weight of the endeavors, as well as a possible trade between us, and other national and private agencies. The endgame also allows players to terraform planets and build an interstellar ship.

In Solar Expanse, your main gameplay revolves around planning quasi-realistic space flights. The player needs to consider factors such as cargo, spacecraft, launch vehicles, fuel costs, supplies for crewed flights, and start/arrival dates, which can be set using a porkchop plot – a professional chart that shows estimated costs of flight in launch windows. To achieve that, the player has several extra features at their disposal: research of new technologies, space telescopes, interplanetary markets, and space contacts. In the long run, you need to colonize and terraform planets, establish resource transport chains, mine asteroids, and expand your reach over the Solar System.

Detailed space flight planning – all flights need to be planned carefully to make sure that they really pay off,

– all flights need to be planned carefully to make sure that they really pay off, Colonization – outposts and other infrastructure let players harvest resources and establish a foothold,

Terraformation – delivering enough water and other necessary resources allows players to make certain planets habitable,

Research – new technologies give you the edge you need to outrun your competition,

Trading resources – the interplanetary market might be a main source of your income.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!