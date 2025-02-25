Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter: John Lithgow Seemingly Confirms Dumbledore Casting

Based on what John Lithgow shared, HBO and Warner Bros. TV have found their Dumbledore for the upcoming "Harry Potter" series adaptation.

When it comes to who will be playing who in Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO and Warner Bros. TV's upcoming multi-season series adaptation of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels, showrunner/writer Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod have had their fair share of rumors and gossip to deal with. But for this go-around, it appears we have confirmation of one piece of major casting – and it comes from the actor himself. Despite reports that Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies) was up for the role, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively earlier this month that Emmy Award-winner John Lithgow (Dexter, The Crown) was reportedly "in final negotiations" to portray Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore. For their part, HBO had this to say: "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Well, it appears Lithgow believes that the deal was finalized because he confirmed his casting during an interview with ScreenRant while promoting The Rule of Jenny Penn, while also touching upon his age and how he expects this to be the last major project of his career. "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes," Lithgow shared. While nothing is official until it's official, hearing the person who is at the center of the rumblings confirm the casting is something to keep on your radar.

Harry Potter: Some of What We Know So Far…

Revealing that 32,000 young actors auditioned for the lead roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron, Gardiner shared back in December 2024 that she "devoured" the books when she was 14 years old and that Rowling's novels offer a "bigger sandpit to play in" than the films. In terms of other characters' ages, we learned that the series is looking to keep them in canon (meaning Snape would be in his really Early 30s, and the Dursleys would be much younger than their big-screen counterparts). Other details shared by Gardiner included how the series will focus more on the Hogwarts staff and "having fun with [poltergeist] Peeves in the corridor." Mylod added that viewers should expect the series to "dig into the depths and crevices of Hogwarts."

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

