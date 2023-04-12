Harry Potter Scripted Series Confirmed; J.K. Rowling Set as EP: Teaser Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed a scripted "Harry Potter" series to adapt all of J.K. Rowling's novels, with Rowling executive-producing.

In a move that's not surprising but is expected to get folks talking, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced/confirmed an original "Harry Potter" scripted series. The project is being touted as a faithful adaptation of the book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and stemming from Warner Bros. Television. Now, here's a look at the official overview of the series, promising a "decade-long series" to fully adapt each novel as completely as possible:

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years." Rowling added, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series." The series stems from Max in association with Brontë Film and TV & Warner Bros. Television. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts are set to executive produce, with David Heyman currently in talks to executive produce.