The Weirn Books Vol. 2: Svetlana Chmakova Spooky Series Out in Oct

The Weirn Books, Vol. 2: The Ghost and the Stolen Dragon continues Svetlana Chmakova’s middle school supernatural series in October

JY, the middle-grade imprint of Yen Press, announced The Weirn Books, Vol. 2: The Ghost and the Stolen Dragon, the new volume of Svetlana Chmakova's hit tale of a spooky middle school filled with weird werewolves and more. Svetlana Chmakova is one of the most beloved creators in the world of middle-grade graphic novels due to her Berrybrook Middle School series, which includes Awkward, Brave, and Crush. Prior to her rise in the middle-grade category, Svetlana Chmakova was known for her young adult graphic novel series Nightschool, a supernatural tale published by Yen Press over a decade ago. Taking elements from the original volumes of Nightschool, she started a new middle-grade series with the graphic novel The Weirn Books, Vol. 1: Be Wary of the Silent Woods, released in June 2020. The many passionate fans of The Weirn Books have been eagerly anticipating the release of this new volume that takes them back to Svetlana Chmakova's unique fantasy world.

The Weirn Books Vol. 2: The Ghost and the Stolen Dragon

Story & Artwork by Svetlana Chmakova

After her terrible adventures in the silent woods, Na'ya's world seems to have returned to normal…that is, except for the nightmares that keep haunting her. What she needs is the power to protect everyone in case the evil scientist returns, and she has the perfect solution—she'll turn into a dragon, once and for all! With help from Ailis and Jasper, everything seems to be going according to plan. But what's that dark shadow slithering around the spell-casting range…?

"As a lifelong dragon fan/nerd, I have been longing my entire professional life to get to draw a dragon in my own work, and that time has finally come!" Svetlana Chmakova said. "The Weirn Books: The Ghost and the Stolen Dragon is not just a fun adventure—it's also another glimpse into the vast mythology and world of The Weirn Books as I see it in my head, and I hope my readers will be as excited to read it as I was to write it."

The Weirn Books, Vol. 2: The Ghost and the Stolen Dragon, will be released in October 2024 in trade paperback, hardcover, and digital.

