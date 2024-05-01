Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney, lucasfilm, preview, star wars, tales of the empire

Tales of the Empire Clip: An "Opportunity" to Change Everything

Hitting screens on May 4th, check out a sneak preview for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's six-episode animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.

On May 4th, Disney+ & Lucasfilm rolls out the six-episode Star Wars: Tales of the Empire – with the animated series taking viewers into the dark heart of the fearsome Galactic Empire, as seen through the eyes of two warriors on two very different paths set during very different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance – while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies. And in the following clip, Barriss receives an offer that will change everything…

Here's a look at the newest teaser for Disney+'s Tales of the Empire – followed by what else we know about the animated series:

In the following teaser that was released yesterday, we were shown what happens when you mix "Revenge" with The Force:

Earlier this month, viewers were treated to a sneak preview of General Grievous in action – a good thing if you're a fan, a not-so-good thing if you're on the receiving end of his lightsabers (emphasis on the plural there): Here's a look at an official clip from Lucasfilm's Tales of the Empire – followed by what else we know about the series so far:

Here's a look back at the image gallery that was released earlier this month – followed by a rundown of the voice cast as well as the show's official poster:

The voice cast for Star Wars: Tales of the Empire includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor), and Matthew Wood (General Grievous). Created by supervising director Dave Filoni, the animated series is executive-produced by Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, and Carrie Beck – with Josh Rimes serving as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood serving as the senior producer. Now, here's a look at the official key art poster – with the series set to hit streaming screens on May 4th:

