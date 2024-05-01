Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, Street sharks

Street Sharks Are Back and Better Than Ever For Their 30th Anniversary

Get ready for a Jawesome time as Mattel has brought back the Street Sharks for their 30th anniversary and we have some in hand

StGet ready for a jawsome good time as the Street Sharks are back and better than ever. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Street Sharks, Mattel announced new figures, and they are finally here. Street Sharks was a hit animated series from the 1990s that is beloved by fans and featured a unique blend of action, humor, and shark-hybrid fun. Airing from 1994 to 97, the show followed four brothers who have been transformed into half-human, half-shark mutants by their father's genetic experiments gone awry. These brothers, Ripster, Jab, Streex, and Big Slammu, fight against the evil Dr. Paradigm and his monstrous creations in Fission City.

Three iconic characters kick off wave one of this Street Shark 30th-anniversary collection with the return of Ripster, Jab, and Slash. This move has excited long-time fans who remember the original toys, which were known for their robust design and innovative gimmicks. One unique feature is the new rubbery texture they designed to use for bodies, adding some depth to their design. From Jab's head-butting action feature to Ripster's Power Punching gimmicks, these brothers are back and ready for action and bringing the 90s with them. Mattel was sure to continue their original figures while showcasing a nice balance between modern detail and classic playability. More articulation is featured here, similar to the Masters of the Universe Origins series, blending the perfect amount of old-school and modern toy tech that collectors are used to.

This is a well-done relaunch for such an iconic and beloved show, from their iconic shark cage packaging to the special action gimmicks. This is what fans have been waiting for, unlike the last time we saw these sharks with the limited edition Mattel Creations drop a few years ago, but they were more unreleased concept figures rather than a faithful rerelease. Collectors can expect more waves to arrive in the future as we still need to unite all four brothers with Big Slammu and Streex. Overall, Mattel's new Street Sharks figures are a wonderful tribute to the 30th anniversary of the show, rekindling the excitement of fans who grew up with the original series. This collection is a must-have for collectors and it just proves that the Street Sharks' legacy is still swimming strong after all these years.

