Skybound Hires Gregg Sulak as CFO & Will Kassoy for Consumer Strategy

Skybound Entertainment is hiring Gregg Sulak of Wondery as their new CFO, and Will Kassoy of Omaze as Head of Consumer Strategy.

"This expansion marks the dawn of a new era characterized by innovation and strategic prowess for Skybound. Sulak and Kassoy join the ranks of several strategic new hires across the company, including Jeff Chaiken, Head of Corporate Development (previously Electronic Arts), Chris Paulson, EVP and GM, Games Publishing (formerly Activision Blizzard), Ben Abernathy, Executive Editor, Editorial (previously DC Comics), Brent Jacoby, Unscripted TV (Catalina Content), Chris Goble, Scripted TV (MGM TV), and Lizzie Alberga, Head of People and Performance, with more to be announced."

"This has been a seminal few months of team growth and IP success for Skybound. We are at the precipice of a new chapter that promises to bring Skybound to the forefront of entertainment, and we're doing just that by hiring incredible talent in every department, on top of the world class talent we already have," said David Alpert, CEO of Skybound Entertainment. "Gregg's expertise is pivotal as we actively increase M&A and IP development, while Will's background in cultivating long-term fan loyalty lies at the core of Skybound's DNA. At Skybound, things are looking up!"

"As Chief Financial Officer, Sulak oversees the finance and accounting activities of Skybound, including 5th Planet Games, its publicly listed subsidiary on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Prior to joining Skybound, Gregg was the CFO for Wondery, Inc., one of the industry's leading podcast studios, and since 2021 an Amazon, Inc. owned company, with revenue streams in advertising, audio and TV licensing, merchandise sales and subscriptions. With over 20 years of experience in digital media and technology including roles at Machinima/Warner Bros., Yahoo!, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, Gregg brings a wealth of knowledge and broad perspective to Skybound's diverse operations. He holds a California Certified Public Accounting certification (inactive), a BA in Economics / Business from UCLA and an MBA from The Wharton School in Multinational Management and Finance.

"Kassoy brings to Skybound proven leadership in building and scaling fan-centered digital businesses from his time at Omaze (D2C fundraising platform that raised over $170M for charities); scaling video platform AdColony from zero to 1Bn users globally, and a $350M exit; and over a decade of brand management experience at Activision Blizzard. Kassoy brings with him a deep knowledge of customer acquisition, engagement and monetization, and will be focused on developing the company's direct relationship with fans through the Insiders loyalty program, website, and online store, specifically overseeing website development, content, marketing, and the e-commerce store, working across all business units of the company.

"The aforementioned Skybound Insiders program is a tier-style loyalty program to build and amplify fandom. The program is free to join and is based entirely on engagement, i.e. the more a user engages in and shares Skybound content, like trailers, articles, comic book first-looks, and other exclusive media, the more value they earn in the form of points toward cool perks, access to events and opportunities to engage with the creators they love. "