Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: Pre-VFX Mo-Cap Cut Will Be Released

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball has confirmed that a pre-VFX mo-cap version of the film will be part of the home release.

Article Summary Wes Ball announces a pre-VFX mo-cap cut of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The unique home release allows viewers to witness actors' raw performances.

Ball’s commentary will give insights on the complex VFX and actor interactions.

Fans can anticipate the special edition as a groundbreaking, educational experience.

While the new era of Planet of the Apes films are well written, the special effects really make or break the films. It's incredible the work that has gone into creating these movies, and it was another step forward in the argument about the blending of performance, special effects, and animation and what aspect can be attributed to which artist. We have seen plenty of behind-the-scenes images from these films, mainly featuring the fantastic Andy Serkis work, and we have seen some of the scenes without the effects added. However, it sounds like we'll get a very different experience with the home release of the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Director Wes Ball was doing an interview with Ape Nation (via GamesRadar) and explained that he is working on an entire cut of the film without VFX so we can see the actor's raw performances and really understand how impressive the work that is put into creating these apes really is.

"I'm doing a little thing for the DVD where you can watch the movie – the entire movie – with the raw dailies," Ball explained. "I'm working on that, where you'll be able to watch and see both the final [cut] and the raw dailies. You can see how close they get, what they do, and how they stitch everything together. It's amazing, and you can just sit there and enjoy it.

"I'll do some commentary over it with Erik [Winquist], our VFX [supervisor]. I think it's gonna be great. For geeks like us, it's gonna be a first. They've never seen this kind of thing," he continued enthusiastically. "Some of the hardest stuff in VFX is how you get CG characters to interact with others. So we have a human girl hugging a CG ape, and it's like, 'How do you do that?'"

This is such a cool idea, even more so for people who don't know much about how movies are made. We will also get to see how much of the microexpressions on an actor's face can be crafted onto these apes. In some ways, I might be more excited for the home release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes than I am for the theatrical release because this will be a unique viewing experience.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

