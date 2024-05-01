Posted in: Brawlhalla, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: darth maul, star wars

Darth Maul Joins Brawlhalla As Part Of Star Wars "May The Fourth"

As part of their "May The Fourth" celebrations for Star Wars, Ubisoft has added Darth Maul to the Brawlhalla roster.

Ubisoft has partnered with Disney for another epic Star Wars crossover, as Darth Maul will join the roster of fighters in Brawlhalla. The addition comes in as part of their "May The Fourth" additions to the game, as he joins several characters already in the game, including Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi. As you may have guessed, you'll be able to fight with his double-bladed lightsaber, as he plays a little differently than the others who either single or dual-wield. The character also comes with an update for the game that adds a new Sidekick, two new Avatars, four new Emojis, and one new epic map that has been designed to look like the Theed Power Generator from Episode I. We have more information about the character being added below, as well as a brand new trailer for you to check out to see him in action, as he is now live in the game.

Darth Maul Comes To Brawlhalla

Darth Maul (a Mythic Crossover for Hattori) uses his double-bladed lightsaber (Spear) as well as a single-bladed version of his red lightsaber (Sword). Trained by Darth Sidious as a Sith Lord, he is a deadly and agile fighter who channels his rage into raw skills and acrobatic feats to defeat his opponents. R2-D2 is flying in as a new Sidekick and will carry players to the battlefield. Players can also show their support for the dark side of the Force by equipping the Sith or Darth Maul Avatar, as well as by using a range of Emojis, including the Clone Trooper WP, Darth Maul Rage, Battle Droid Thumbs Up, or Obi-Wan Facepalm. Finally, in honor of the iconic battle in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™, the Theed Power Generator is a new map being introduced for the first time with the event reactivation.

