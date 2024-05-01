Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: star wars

Fortnite Announces Star Wars Crossover Plans For "May The Fourth"

Epic Games revealed their plans for "May The Fourth" as they rolled out the Star Wars content coming to Fortnite across the galaxy.

Epic Games announced the details of the latest major event for Fortnite, as Star Wars makes a return for "May The Fourth" this week. The team will be launching updates for the main game, Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing, all of which will have new content tied to the franchise. Everything from podracing courses to LEGO ships, and yes, the return of lightsabers. We have the rundown from the devs below, as you can find more details in their latest blog.

Fortnite x Star Wars – May The Fourth 2024

LEGO Fortnite: Rebel and Empire ships (including the iconic Star Destroyer) have crash-landed into LEGO Fortnite! Help the Rebels survive and build up their village, fight off the Empire with Lightsabers, craft new Star Wars items, explore new themed points of interest, and more – all on a new island that will remain in your world even after v29.40 ends. Complete Quests and progress through the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure to unlock free and premium in-game rewards like Builds and Decor from the Mos Eisley Set – including the Mos Eisley Cantina!

Battle Royale: Head to the new Camp landmark to rescue Chewbacca, who will support you in battle with his trusty Bowcaster – which you can also pick up from Imperial Chests at Stormtrooper roadblocks across the Island. New reward Quests and returning gameplay like the Darth Vader boss battle, Stormtrooper NPCs, E-11 Blasters, and more are available through May 14th in FNBR.

Fortnite Festival: A stage inspired by Mos Eisley's famous Cantina will be coming to Fortnite Festival's Jam Stage on May 3! Complete Fortnite Festival's Star Wars Quests to unlock a Battle Pass Level Up Reward and the Seven String Hallikset Guitar.

Rocket Racing: Star Wars Quests land in Rocket Racing on May 3 and more on May 7. Complete these Quests to unlock a Battle Pass Level Up reward and the podracing-inspired Energy Binders Trail! v29.40 will bring a separate set of Star Wars Quests in Rocket Racing. Complete these Quests to earn Anakin's Podracer Decal and the Darth Maul Decal.

Item Shop: New items will be entering the Shop, including the Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and the AWR Trooper Outfits; the Beskar Car Body, which also grants the car for Rocket League players; the "Mad About Me" (a.k.a. "Cantina Band") Jam Track; and more!

