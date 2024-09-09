Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: harry potter, HBO

Harry Potter: UK Open Casting Call for Harry, Hermione & Ron Goes Live

HBO, Warner Bros. TV, and author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series has officially opened the UK casting call for Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

Earlier this summer, some major news broke regarding Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO and Warner Bros. Television's upcoming multi-season series adaptation of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels. That was when we learned that Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) had joined the project as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) on board as executive producer and to direct multiple episodes. Now, the series is taking another step to become a reality – with an open casting call going out in the UK for the roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Those interested must be a resident of the UK or Ireland and be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025.

Here's a look at the social media post that went out earlier today, signaling the start of the UK open casting call and the website to visit to learn more information:

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

