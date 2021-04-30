Hawkeye: David Mack Celebrates Seeing Echo Brought to Series Life

When we last checked in with how things are going with production on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' upcoming Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye, Renner had put the word out that it was the last day (either for him or the entire production) of work on the series. Now, we're getting a quite different perspective on the series- in particular, a perspective on one of the popular Marvel Comics characters joining Hawkeye. Taking to Instagram, Echo co-creator and renowned artist David Mack shared the words and images from creator, activist, and designer Amber Gunn Gauthier that expressed pride in having Alaqua Cox playing the first Native Superhero in a series, Maya Lopez aka Echo- while adding some additional thoughts of his own.

"Can you believe my ECHO character that I created when writing Daredevil is now getting her own show? And portrayed by this promising actor who is both Deaf & Indigenous as the Echo character is. I just got off a Zoom call for pre-production of the new COVER series I'm directing for HBOMax, in which [Brian Michael Bendis] (who is writing it) & I were going over the details of the look of the characters with the team. And then came to IG to see myself tagged in a story with these amazing Echo pics," Mack wrote in his post, which you can check out here:

Last month, reports surfaced that Cox's Echo would be getting a spinoff series, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen expected to write and executive produce, with a writers' room recently being assembled and Marvel Studios set to produce. Marvel Studios and reps for the Cohens did not respond to requests for official comments. In the comics, Echo would be the first to hold the title of Ronin before the role was passed onto Barton (the same role Renner's Barton would play on the big screen at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame– a costume that Renner was reportedly wearing on set recently, which the actor shared a teaser image of via Instagram Stories recently).

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.