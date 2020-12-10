Hawkeye: Even Pizza Dog Wants You to Know Hailee Steinfeld Was Cast

Okay, now this is just getting silly. Although we haven't gotten official confirmation yet from either Marvel Studios or Disney+ that Hailee Steinfeld was joining Jeremy Renner on the live-action Hawkeye series, rumors and set images have been floating around for weeks. It's gotten to be such a non-secret "secret" that even Renner dropped ten-ton hints on social media in the form of set images of him on set with Steinfeld and Jolt aka Lucky/Pizz Dog. Well, it looks like even Steinfeld's canine co-star is getting a little impatient. Yes, that's right, Jolt took to Instagram to post an image with Renner and Steinfeld, with the caption, "This way to pizza! #letmeleadtheway."

Now, we're not here to tell anyone else how to do their job- but a little advice? Always keep the animal actors happy. If you think humans can be moody and pouty, just try getting a distraught chihuahua with the runs on set before filming rolls. Let's "break" that news now:

Our crystal ball tells us that some news may be coming today when The Walt Disney Company has its investors conference call to break news on upcoming projects. Until then, production on the series continues- as confirmed by East Village NYC blogger and neighborhood legend E.V. Grieve. Grieve has been a great source for production intel in the past (Mr. Robot, for example), and that track record stayed strong on Monday with news that Anchor Point aka Hawkeye would be filming in and around the Avenue A area on Tuesday, describing it as a "big shoot." Production vehicles and equipment are expected to fill up a number of side streets ("from Fourth Street to 10th Street and First Avenue to Avenue C). You can check out the full blog post here, which also includes images of the street signs designating production as well as how the Half Gallery on Fourth Street and Avenue B looks now that it's been transformed into an old-time heating-appliance store (photos by Stacie Joy).

As for the newest additions to the cast, Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo?) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Last summer, Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, (with Oscar Isaac rumored to lead), Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, (with Tatiana Maslany rumored to lead), and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel – with newcomer Iman Vellani set to lead, joining directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon. Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) is set to write and executive produce Hawkeye, with Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie), and Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas on tap to helm episodes.