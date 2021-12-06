Hawkeye Profiles Alaqua Cox's Journey to Becoming Maya Lopez aka Echo

The spotlight continued shining on Maya Lopez aka Echo (Alaqua Cox) on Monday. Only hours after receiving character profile key art honors alongside The Tracksuit Mafia member Kazimierz "Kazi" Kazimierczak (Fra Fee), Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye also offered a look at the impact the character has already had (and will have) in just the short amount of time she's been on-screen.

For a look at how Cox made the journey to becoming Maya Lopez aka Echo, check out the following behind-the-scenes look:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Becoming Maya | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sbzm_qJTC3g)

Now for those of you familiar with the comics, you know that Lopez is the adopted daughter and protege of Wilson Fisk so just having the character in the series was enough to start the rumors rumbling a few months back. Those rumors got a whole lot louder last week with a number of references that either suggested that the Kingpin was on the way or was the start of one of the finest in-show trolling we've ever seen. In one flashback scene, we see a young Maya meeting with a large man who wasn't fully shown (and filmed wonderfully to denote just how much of a "big man" he was) and went by the title "Uncle." We also have Clint referencing that there was "someone above Maya" and that it was "someone you don't wanna mess with." And with Clint's Ronin past and its connection with Maya's backstory explained, that "Fat Man Auto Repair" takes on a whole new meaning.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.