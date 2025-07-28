Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper

Heartstopper Forever: Finale Gets Official Title; 2026 Premiere Set

Set for 2026, Netflix's finale of showrunner/creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper has an official title.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor wrap filming on Alice Oseman's adaptation, directed by Wash Westmoreland.

The final chapter follows Nick and Charlie facing a long-distance relationship and new challenges.

Scheduling led to a movie finale instead of a new season, promising a grand, cinematic-level final run.

Over the weekend, Joe Locke and Kit Connor announced that they had wrapped filming on the final chapter of Netflix's adaptation of showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Heartstopper. Oseman penned the script, and Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice) directed the adaptation of Oseman's sixth and final graphic novel. Now, we're getting some additional details, courtesy of Netflix's official announcement earlier today. The final go-around is titled Heartstopper Forever, with the streamer confirming that it will arrive in 2026.

Here's a look back at Netflix's official announcement from earlier today:

That's a wrap on the Heartstopper movie 🍂 HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER is coming in 2026. pic.twitter.com/2U9oPDwUtn — Netflix (@netflix) July 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Here's a look at Locke's and Connor's posts from over the weekend, announcing that the finale had wrapped:

"We are all in such different places. From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone's so busy, which is great, it means everyone's being successful and doing things. I think the time it would've taken to film a series, we just wouldn't have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years," Locke previously shared about the decision to end the series with a finale film during his interview with The Playlist in support of the Emmy Awards push for Agatha All Along. "Then by that time, there would be no need for it. So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it's less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story. And it's also, it's a really nice chapter closer. It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great."

