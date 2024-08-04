Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper, netflix, preview, season 3

Heartstopper Season 3: It's Hugs First in New Sneak Preview Clip

Check out a clip from series creator and webcomic/graphic novel creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke & Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper Season 3.

Though we still have some time to go before the third season of writer, series creator, and webcomic & graphic novel creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper hits our screens, Netflix has already given fans the heads-up that they can expect to learn more about what's to come during Geeked Week (running the week of September 16th, with a live in-person fan event on September 19th). But that doesn't mean the streamer still can't drop the occasional preview clip – which is exactly what we got this weekend – and this one is a crush to the feels on a whole lot of levels.

With all eight episodes set to hit Netflix on October 3rd, here's the newest clip from Heartstopper Season 3, as well as a look back at the image gallery that was released and the season overview:

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie's mental health issues, and it's this that will drive the story through Season 3. While 'Heartstopper' will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I'm really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up," Oseman shared when discussing the third season with the streaming service. "Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the 'Heartstopper' teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood."

Enjoy your life AND enjoy this brand new clip from HEARTSTOPPER SEASON 3 🍂 🪩 pic.twitter.com/UnnD70x21f — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan.

Netflix's Heartstopper stars Kit Connor (Nick), Joe Locke (Charlie), Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Jenny Walser (Tori), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), and Leila Khan (Sahar). Joining the cast for the third season is Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Black Mirror) as Nick's aunt, Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca. Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Fair Play) portrays the graphic novel character Geoff, Charlie's wise and straight-talking therapist – with Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Crashing) guest-starring as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and Charlie's celebrity crush. In addition, Darragh Hand (Wake Wood, Silent Witness) has joined the cast, portraying the graphic novel character Michael Holden. Written and created by Alice Oseman and based on her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, the series is executive-produced by Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Euros Lyn, Hakan Kousetta, and Jamie Laurenson – and is produced by See-Saw Films for Netflix.

