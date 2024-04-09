Posted in: Netflix, Starz, TV | Tagged: Alexander Ludwig, heels, netflix, starz, stephen amell

Heels/Netflix: Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig Sound Ready For More

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig let fans know they like the sound of Heels streaming on Netflix - and read like they're ready for more.

Earlier today, we learned that Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution and Netflix had struck a non-exclusive deal for both seasons of Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels to join the streaming service. On one hand, that's a good sign for fans hoping for a third season – with sources saying Netflix would consider Season 3 if the first two seasons' streaming numbers prove strong. Two big hurdles that would have to be cleared are Amell's & Ludwig's respective schedules. Amell is filming the pilot episode for the "Suits" sequel spinoff series Suits: L.A. – with NBC expected to green-light the pilot to series. For Ludwig, it's his recently announced role in the upcoming six-episode sci-fi/drama series Earth Abides – based on George R. Stewart's work – that could also be a factor. But for now – based on their respective social media posts – it looks like Amell and Ludwig are more than open to another round:

"ONE… TWO… KICK OUT!!!" wrote Amell in his Instagram post – along with a screencap of the initial reporting on the show's possible future at Netflix:

STARZ's Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff ("New Amsterdam") as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack ("Deep Impact," "The L Word") as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund ("The Goldbergs," "The Animal Kingdom") as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, "The Wonder Years," "The Last O.G.") as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer ("Gaslit," "Survivor's Remorse," "True Blood") as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker ("The Outpost") as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos ("Chicago P.D.") as Diego Cottonmouth,Alice Barrett Mitchell ("The Thing About Pam," "Billions") as Carol Spade,Roxton Garcia("Reminensce") as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (Trumbo, "JAG") as Tom Spade, Joel Murray("Mad Men," "Shameless") as Eddie Earl, CM Punk ("Mayans," "AEW Dynamite") as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez ("Women of Wrestling," "WWE") as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, "Arrow," "The Other Two") as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

Showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless") also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron ("Loki," Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, "Rick and Morty") is the show creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, "Shameless"), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. "Heels" is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

