Heels: Stephen Amell Injured During Filming; Production to Continue

Only days after the Heels star revealed that he tested positive for COVID and recently returned back to work on the indy wrestling-focused STARZ series Stephen Amell (Arrow) has sustained a back injury during filming on the series in Atlanta, Georgia. "While performing a stunt on the set of Heels this week, Stephen Amell sustained an injury to his back," a STARZ spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "Following a medical evaluation, he is now resting and recovering at home in anticipation of his return to set." Reportedly, Amell was assessed on the scene immediately by both medical and wrestling/stunt coordination team, and that "all requisite stunt safety protocols were being observed at the time." Production is expected to continue while Amell recuperates.

Here's a look back at Amell's recent appearance on the Inside of You podcast with host Michael Rosenbaum, where he first revealed his COVID-19 positive test result:

STARZ's Heels focuses on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig, Vikings) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWA. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), and Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.