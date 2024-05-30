Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, New York City, opinion, trump

Here's How CNN, FOX "News" & More Covered Donald Trump Conviction

Here's a look at how CNN, MSNBC, FOX "News," and others covered ex-POTUS Donald Trump being convicted of 34 felony charges earlier today.

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. That's how many felony counts that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and now-convicted felon Donald Trump was convicted of earlier today. With Judge Juan Merchan presiding, the jury of Trump's peers convicted the Home Alone 2 guest star for falsifying business records as part of a larger conspiracy to keep a potential sex scandal from impacting Trump's first run at The White House. While Trump could face up to four years in prison per count when he attends sentencing on July 11th (only days before the Republican National Convention), there is some doubt that Judge Merchan will go that far with the punishment. Trump being a convicted felony would keep him from running in the fall, and he will still be able to vote as long as he's not incarcerated (based on New York law).

"In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," began the statement from the campaign of President Joseph Biden & Vice-President Kamala Harris. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our Constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans' freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November." Here's a look at the official statement:

Now, here's a look at how the historic moment was covered by a number of news networks on Wednesday afternoon – including CNN, MSNBC, FOX "News," ABC, NBC, and CCBS

BREAKING: Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents in New York pic.twitter.com/Yq8LWihvRx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!