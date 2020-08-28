High Fidelity Star Reveals Season 2 Would've Focused on Cherise

Earlier this month, the surprising news came down that Hulu wouldn't be bringing Zoë Kravitz's (Big Little Lies) High Fidelity back for a second season. We say "surprising" because the series had scored well with both critics and viewers (and was also a favorite around the BCTV offices). Since then, we've had a chance to see Kravitz shine in the first teaser/trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman so it looks like we'll be getting our fill of the actress over the next year. But we also can't help but wonder what the second season might've been and now thanks to Kravitz's co-star Kingsley Ben-Adir aka Mac (The Comey Rule), our "wondering" just became a little clearer.

Speaking recently with The L.A. Times, Ben-Adir revealed that the spotlight would've shifted to Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Cherise as she works to form her band while doing a deep dive into her "Top 5" heartbreaks:

"From a selfish point of view, I think it's a shame because I had such a good time working with Zoë [Kravitz]. From what I read when I first went for it, she elevated it and really brought it to life as an executive producer. She was involved in everything: the tweaks, the rewrites, the edit, the detail, the reshoots, the rock, all of that stuff, that's all Zoë, a super-talented person in all areas of storytelling, doing her thing. I also enjoyed building that relationship with Zoë so much. It's a little bit heartbreaking because we were playing this Black couple onscreen but no one goes to jail, and no one's brother or dad is in prison. We were just two Black people in love, and we never spoke about that fact. It's important for all people to see Black people represented in a way where it's just like, "We're just normal, we just do regular things too." Annoyingly, Season 2 was really gonna be a Cherise-focused season. She [Da'Vine Joy Randolph] was gonna become the lead of the show, and the story was leaning toward being about where she'd come from, her heartbreaks and her family background. And they stopped it just as that was about to happen. But we move on."

A departure from Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu's High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Hulu's take on High Fidelity debuted its 10 episodes on February 14 and starred Jake Lacy (I'm Dying Up Here), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), David Holmes (Mr. Robot, Mindhunter), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA: Part II). Kravitz, Veronica West, and Sarah Kucserka executive produced alongside Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner; and Scott Rosenberg, who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature. Rosenberg and Midnight Radio produced the series with ABC Signature Studios (SMILF).