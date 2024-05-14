Posted in: ABC, FX, Hulu, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, always sunny, high potential, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Shines in New ABC Series Teaser (VIDEO)

Set for ABC Tuesday nights this fall, check out a great teaser for Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) series, High Potential.

You know how the deal works, right? For the 16+ seasons of comedy greatness that FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has given us, we will respond in kind by supporting the projects that The Gang is involved in outside of Paddy's. That includes McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Howerton's Blackberry, Day's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, DeVito's Little Demon, Olson's Hacks, and others – of course, it helps that they keep starring in great stuff, making all of that much easier. That's also the case with Olson's upcoming ABC series High Potential, which will hit screens this Fall on Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Olson – with Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) serving as showrunner – the series follows Olson's Morgan – a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), ABC's High Potential also stars Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena. You can check out the first teaser for the series above – and the first official image of Olson that was released below. Our thoughts? It looks like a lot of fun, vibes different from other procedurals, and gives us a whole lot of Olson greatness – so we're there!

ABC's High Potential is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Goddard and Sarah Esberg executive produce for Goddard Textiles. Thomas serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions, as well as Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company, and Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions, a Mediawan Company. Alethea Jones is the director and executive producer – with Olson also serving as producer.

