High Potential S02E09 Preview, S02E10: "Grounded" Overview Released

Check out the trailer for ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E09: "Under the Rug" and the overview for S02E10: "Grounded."

Article Summary Watch the new trailer for High Potential S02E09: "Under the Rug" featuring a thrilling FBI/LAPD team-up.

S02E09 sees Morgan and Karadec investigating a hitman’s death in a case that brings the FBI onboard.

S02E10, "Grounded", centers on a midair murder as Morgan tackles training and team tensions rise.

Get the latest episode overviews and teasers for Kaitlin Olson’s crime-solving drama on ABC.

While we continue to decide if we agree with Morgan's (Kaitlin Olson) decision during the midseason return of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's High Potential, you're getting a chance to check out what's ahead for the next two episodes. Along with an overview and promo trailer for S02E09: "Under the Rug" (an FBI/LAPD team-up), we also have an overview for S02E10: "Grounded" (that one has some intriguing teases that we don't want to spoil here) waiting for you below:

High Potential Season 2: S02E09 & S02E10 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 9 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "Grounded" – The team investigates the midair murder of an Air Force veteran, and Morgan works to crack the case despite being sidelined to mandatory detective training. Elsewhere, Wagner and Soto's leadership conflict comes to a head.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

