High Potential S02E12: "The Faust and the Furious" Images Released

Check out the image gallery for ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E12: "The Faust and the Furious."

Article Summary Get a look at High Potential Season 2 Episode 12: "The Faust and the Furious" with new images and details.

Oz faces a challenge when he discovers his late father’s headstone was never ordered, setting up a personal subplot.

Morgan and the team investigate the murder of a tech founder obsessed with life extension and biohacking irony.

Kaitlin Olson leads a dynamic cast in this unconventional crime drama from showrunner Todd Harthan on ABC.

With a new episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential hitting this Tuesday, we've got a look at what's ahead with S02E12: "The Faust and the Furious." As Oz (Deniz Akdeniz) deals with a personal matter, Morgan (Olson) and the team hunt for the killer of a tech founder/biohacker (yes, you have to respect the irony there). Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and promo trailer for what's to come tomorrow night.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 12: "The Faust and the Furious" Preview

High Potential Season 2 Episode 12: "The Faust and the Furious" – Oz faces a deeply personal struggle when he discovers his late father's headstone was never ordered. Elsewhere, the team investigates the murder of a tech founder obsessed with life extension. Written by Katie McElhenney.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

